In a recent analysis by German newspaper Bild, it has been revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid out plans to annex Ukrainian territory beyond the four regions already under Russian control. These plans are said to be set for execution between 2024 and 2026. While the intention to seize additional regions in Ukraine is alarming, it is crucial to examine the context and intricacies surrounding this development.

According to Bild’s report, Russia aims to capture the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as reach the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast by the end of 2024. The Russian forces also hope to seize significant portions of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv Oblasts, including the city of Kharkiv, by 2025 and 2026. The objective is to establish control over most of eastern Ukraine, east of the Dnipro River, within the next three years.

It is essential to acknowledge that Russia’s intentions seem to primarily revolve around maintaining the current front line in Kherson, along the Dnipro River. Their focus is on preventing any Ukrainian advances from southern Ukraine towards the Russian-occupied Crimea region. This strategic move indicates that Russia seeks to consolidate its gains and ensure its hold on the annexed territories rather than launching a full-scale invasion of the entire country.

Despite the anonymous source’s claims of Russia’s plans for offensive operations and the utilization of the Russian defense industrial base with sustained casualties, it is crucial to approach such information with caution. Descriptive, yet hypothetical, scenarios like these must be evaluated alongside other inputs and developments on the ground.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and Ukrainian Intelligence have responded to Bild’s report, acknowledging the need for vigilance given Russia’s ongoing efforts to expand and restructure its military capabilities. The ISW mentions that recent rhetoric from Russian officials indicates a potential desire to occupy more Ukrainian territory. They also highlight Russia’s continuous offensive operations beyond the four annexed oblasts, posing a concerning threat.

However, it is essential to note that Russia’s ability to sustain major offensive gains is currently limited due to resource constraints. The sudden halt in Western military aid to Ukraine could potentially lead to Ukraine’s defensive collapse and allow Russian troops to advance further west. Nevertheless, the resources required to successfully maintain control over such extended territories remain a challenge for Russia.

While the intentions of Ukraine’s occupiers to advance further on the frontlines have been confirmed by Ukrainian military intelligence representative Andriy Chernyak, he suggests that Russia lacks the necessary military resources at present. In contrast, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasizes that Russia currently has no plans to wage war against Ukraine in 2025. He cites issues such as public sentiment and resource limitations as significant factors in Russia’s decision-making process.

It is apparent that Russian ambitions in Ukraine exist within a delicate balance. While they seek to expand their control over regions in Ukraine, they must carefully consider the practicality and sustainability of such endeavors. The evolving dynamics and complexities of the situation make it essential for all parties involved to remain vigilant and continue monitoring developments closely.

– Bild (URL: www.bild.de)