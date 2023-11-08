An Innocent Life Lost: Remembering Bilal Saleh, the Herb Seller

In a tragic incident that shook the village of al-Sawiya, south of Nablus, an innocent life was taken away. Bilal Mohammad Saleh, a 40-year-old man known for selling herbs and wild plants in downtown Ramallah, was shot and killed by an Israeli settler while harvesting olives on his family’s land.

Bilal was not just a nameless victim, but a beloved member of his community. Every day, he would venture into the hills near his village to collect sage, thyme, figs, and prickly pears, which he would later sell. He was a familiar face in downtown Ramallah, where many passers-by would engage in friendly conversations with him. His warm smile and gentle nature made him everyone’s favorite herb seller.

However, life in al-Sawiya was far from idyllic. The village, home to 3,500 people, was surrounded by illegal Israeli settlements that imposed severe restrictions on its residents. The villagers, despite owning 12,000 dunums of land, were only allowed access to a fraction of it. The rest was controlled by Israel, a reality that stifled their daily lives.

The settlers from these illegal settlements frequently harassed and attacked the villagers. They would cut down trees, burn farms, steal olives, and even assault Palestinians in their own homes. Bilal and his family had faced these threats before while harvesting olives. Settlers with the protection of the Israeli army would steal their ladders and olives, leaving them with little means to protect their livelihood.

On that fateful Saturday morning, as Bilal and his family were picking olives, four settlers in religious clothing approached them. Sensing danger, Bilal’s uncle encouraged the family to move closer for safety. However, the settlers began screaming and cursing, and from a distance of 100 meters, one of them fired a single bullet at Bilal. He fell to the ground, while his family rushed to carry him to safety, leaving behind everything.

Bilal’s tragic death has left his wife and four children devastated. His wife, Ikhlas, still cannot believe the loss and recounts how Bilal bravely confronted the settlers to protect his family. None of them expected the situation to escalate to deadly violence.

Bilal Saleh’s death is a stark reminder of the unjust reality faced by Palestinians living under occupation. It highlights the daily struggles they endure, even in the simple act of harvesting olives on their own land. His memory will forever live on as a symbol of resilience and the unwavering spirit of the Palestinian people in the face of adversity.