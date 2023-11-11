Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Disagrees With INDIA Bloc’s Decision to Boycott News Anchors

In a surprising turn of events, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has openly rejected the recent decision made by the INDIA bloc to boycott shows and events hosted by 14 news anchors. Nitish Kumar firmly stated, “I am not against any journalist, and it would be wrong to boycott.”

When asked about his reaction to the bloc’s decision, Nitish Kumar expressed his support for journalists and their freedom. He emphasized that when journalists have complete freedom, they can write what they deem appropriate and fitting. Nitish Kumar firmly believes in the freedom of expression and does not advocate for any form of control over journalists. He further added, “I always respect you people (media persons).”

Addressing concerns raised by the INDIA bloc, Nitish Kumar acknowledged that some individuals might perceive certain inconsistencies in the field of journalism. However, he reiterated his stance, stating, “I am not against any news anchors.” Nitish Kumar firmly believes that when journalists have complete freedom of expression, they will have the liberty to express their thoughts and opinions in the way they see fit.

Nitish Kumar’s disagreement with the decision to boycott news anchors sets him apart as the first leader within the 26-party INDIA bloc to openly reject this course of action. This decision was made by the alliance’s coordination committee during their first meeting in Delhi, wherein they authorized their media group to determine which news anchors would be boycotted.

While the INDIA bloc may have its reasons for pursuing this action, Nitish Kumar’s perspective offers a fresh and unique take on the situation. His unwavering support for journalists and their freedom of expression highlights the importance of an open and democratic society.

