Economy Minister Leads Ukrainian Delegation to Washington to Seek Further Aid

In a bid to strengthen Ukraine’s position amid ongoing conflict, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is leading a delegation to Washington to discuss further aid with US officials. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s aide, Andriy Yermak, expressed gratitude for the support received from their partners and emphasized the importance of President Zelensky’s Peace Formula, defense strengthening, and comprehensive cooperation.

The delegation, which includes representatives from various sectors, will engage in discussions with Congress and the administration of President Joe Biden. The aim is to explore avenues for deepening cooperative efforts, enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities, and addressing pressing issues of mutual concern.

President Zelensky took the opportunity to express his appreciation for the assistance provided in strengthening Ukraine’s air defense systems. While specific details remain confidential, Zelensky highlighted the contribution of air defense systems such as Patriots, NASAMS, IRIS-T, SAMP-T, Ravens, and Hawks in bolstering the country’s air shield. He reiterated that air defense remains a key priority for Kyiv in its conversations with Western allies regarding aid.

Throughout these discussions, Ukraine seeks to secure further support in its efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. By fostering closer ties with the United States, Ukraine aims to reinforce its position on the international stage and maintain its resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.

FAQ

What is President Zelensky’s Peace Formula? President Zelensky’s Peace Formula refers to his proposed approach to resolving the conflict and achieving peace in Ukraine. What are NASAMS, IRIS-T, SAMP-T, Ravens, and Hawks? NASAMS, IRIS-T, SAMP-T, Ravens, and Hawks are various air defense systems used by Ukraine to protect its airspace. What is the aim of the delegation’s visit to Washington? The aim of the delegation’s visit to Washington is to seek further aid from the United States and explore avenues for deepening cooperation.

Sources:

– [Ukrainian President’s Official Twitter Account](https://twitter.com/AndriyYermak)

– [Associated Press (AP)](https://apnews.com)