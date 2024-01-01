Russia’s Unprecedented Aerial Assault in Ukraine Leaves 30 Civilians Dead

In a shocking and devastating turn of events, Russia unleashed its largest-ever aerial assault on Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 civilians. Ukrainian officials reported that 122 missiles and 36 drones were launched against their targets on Friday. This brutal attack marks the deadliest use of force in the 22-month war between the two countries.

The Ukrainian airforce official revealed that the barrage was executed using Iranian-made Sheed drones, introducing a new and dangerous element to the conflict. While many of the incoming missiles and drones were successfully shot down, the attacks resulted in at least 144 injuries and left an unknown number of people trapped under the debris of the destroyed buildings. The Kremlin’s forces employed a wide range of weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

The aftermath of the attack was nothing short of terrifying. The streets of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, were filled with broken glass and mangled metal. Air raid and emergency service sirens continuously blared throughout the day, adding to the chaos and fear that gripped the city. Witnesses, like Kateryna Ivanivna, a 72-year-old resident of Kyiv, described the horrifying scene of explosions and flames. She took cover on the ground and sought refuge in a subway station to escape the onslaught.

Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk emphasized the severity of the assault, stating that it was the most massive aerial attack since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukrainian Air Force records show that the previous largest assault occurred in November 2022, with 96 missiles launched by Russia. Moreover, the highest number of missiles recorded this year was 81 on March 9.

This recent wave of strikes underscores the urgent need for international assistance. Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed the country’s cry for help from the global community. The relentless attacks on civilian targets, as explained by Dr. Jade McGlynn, a Research Fellow in War Studies at King’s College London, are Russia’s deliberate strategy of “terror bombing” to break the spirit of the Ukrainian population. McGlynn emphasized that Russia hopes to force Ukrainians into submission and rely on the expectation that the West will eventually give up.

European leaders have responded to Russia’s aggression with statements of solidarity. Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, condemned the strikes as cowardly and indiscriminate, targeting schools, a metro station, and a hospital. EU leaders are expected to approve a long-term financial support package for Ukraine during their upcoming meeting on February 1. The Netherlands’ caretaker prime minister, Mark Rutte, called for continued support to Ukraine, emphasizing the need to defend against Russia’s ongoing aggression. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas echoed these sentiments, stating that it is crucial to ensure that aggression does not go unpunished for the sake of European and global security.

Amidst this assault, Russia itself is facing significant losses. According to General Christian Freuding of the German army, Western intelligence services estimate that 300,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or seriously injured, rendering them unable to continue in the war effort. The Russian military has also suffered heavy equipment losses, with thousands of tanks and armored units destroyed. Despite these setbacks, Russia continues to recruit personnel and invest heavily in the arms industry.

While winter weather has slowed down the fighting along the front line, Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive failed to yield significant advances. The situation remains tense and the need for international support and intervention is more critical than ever. Ukraine’s plea for help must not be ignored, and immediate action is required to ensure the safety and well-being of the Ukrainian people.