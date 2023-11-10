China Expands Influence Through the Brics Bloc: A New World Order

China’s influence on the global stage continues to grow as it expands the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and brokers peace deals. With the recent inclusion of Iran in the SCO and a peace agreement between Riyadh and Tehran, China’s diplomatic influence is becoming more apparent. This expansion signals China’s intention to challenge the existing world order led by the United States.

But China’s ambition goes beyond the SCO. The inclusion of Middle Eastern and African countries in the Brics bloc adds a new geopolitical layer to China’s reach, especially as these regions are crucial components of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The expansion strategy employed by China for the Brics bloc closely resembles that of the SCO, highlighting the increasing focus on the Middle East and North Africa.

Countries seeking admission to the Brics bloc, including those from the Global South, aim to safeguard their interests in an evolving global governance landscape. They are diversifying their diplomatic arrangements and exploring new options through Beijing or Moscow-led initiatives. While they may not want to sever ties with the West completely, the inclusion in the Brics bloc signifies their desire to be considered regional players that matter.

China’s intention to promote economic cooperation, particularly among developing nations, is evident through the growth of the Brics bloc. Unlike US-led groupings that tend to be more geopolitically driven, China’s initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and Brics focus on the economy. These initiatives aim to help the Global South and foster cooperation among the largest economies.

As the Brics bloc expands, there will be increased cooperation and coordination of energy policies, especially with the inclusion of major oil producers. This move aligns with the bloc’s plan to use local currencies and reduce reliance on the US dollar. Additionally, countries like Ethiopia and Argentina can benefit from the bloc’s financial frameworks and gain access to credit lines for development projects.

However, the expansion of the Brics bloc also presents challenges. Broader consultations may not necessarily lead to greater motivation for a common agenda. Security and economic issues may become more difficult to agree upon, as countries have differing expectations and motivations. Potential conflicts between existing members, such as China and India, and the complexities of including Iran and Saudi Arabia simultaneously create risks for the group.

While Brics membership does not come with demands for political or diplomatic solidarity, it serves as a platform for multilateral initiatives and occasional consultations. Whether the bloc can effectively follow up on specific policies remains to be seen. Nevertheless, China’s expanding influence through the Brics bloc signifies its growing role in shaping a new world order, challenging the dominance of the US.