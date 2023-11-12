The European Union’s Push for Greater Accountability in the Digital Space

The European Union (EU) is set to implement new regulations aimed at curbing illegal and harmful digital content across its member states. Expected to go into effect soon, the Digital Services Act (DSA) will hold 19 major online platforms and search engines accountable for their content and how they operate. These platforms, known as Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs), include popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, as well as online marketplaces such as Amazon, Booking, and AliExpress. Even Google’s app stores, as well as Google Search and Microsoft’s Bing, will fall under the purview of these regulations.

Under the DSA, these platforms will be required to swiftly remove illegal content, including child sexual abuse imagery, upon notification by national authorities or individuals. Additionally, they must also assess the major risks their platforms pose to society, such as the spread of disinformation and cyberbullying, and propose concrete measures to address these risks. Transparency is another key aspect of the new regulations, with platforms expected to be more forthcoming about their operations and algorithms.

Failure to comply with these regulations may result in fines of up to 6 percent of a company’s annual global revenue. In extreme cases of non-compliance, tech companies may face temporary bans from operating within the EU. The European Commission will be supported by national watchdogs based in countries where these companies have their European headquarters.

To fund the enforcement of these regulations, VLOPs will be required to pay a fee of up to 0.05 percent of their global revenues to the European Commission. This financial contribution will enable the Commission to effectively monitor compliance and take action where necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What types of content will the platforms have to remove?

The platforms will be obligated to expeditiously remove content that is deemed illegal according to European and national laws. This includes but is not limited to photos of child sexual abuse. What are the major risks that platforms need to address?

Platforms must assess and propose measures to counter major risks such as the spread of disinformation and cyberbullying. They need to determine if their algorithms and content recommendations contribute to these risks and find ways to limit them. How will users be empowered under the new regulations?

Users will have the right to challenge platforms’ decisions regarding content removal, visibility restrictions, or suspensions. They can seek resolution through the company, out-of-court bodies, and even take legal action if necessary. Will platforms be able to use sensitive personal data for targeted ads?

The new regulations prohibit platforms from targeting individuals with online ads based on sensitive personal data, including religion, sexual preference, health information, and political beliefs. What transparency requirements will platforms have to fulfill?

Platforms will be required to disclose information about their content moderation staff, details about their use of artificial intelligence to remove illegal content, and their error rates. They must also make public their assessment reports, auditing reports, and information about the ads that run on their platforms.

These new regulations showcase the EU’s commitment to promoting a safer and more responsible digital environment for its citizens. By holding major online platforms accountable and ensuring greater transparency, the EU aims to address the challenges posed by illegal content and safeguard the rights and well-being of its users.