Crackdown on Khalistani Terrorists: Global Efforts to Curb Anti-India Propaganda

Security agencies are escalating their efforts in the pursuit of Khalistani terrorists who have been conducting anti-India propaganda from various countries. Following the recent crackdown on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, head of the banned separatist organization Sikhs for Justice, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has compiled a list of 19 fugitive Khalistani terrorists residing in the UK, US, Canada, Dubai, Pakistan, and other nations.

These terrorists, known for their advocacy of a separate state called ‘Khalistan’ in Punjab and neighboring regions, have been on the radar of security agencies for several years. Paramjit Singh Pamma is believed to be hiding in the UK, Wadhwa Singh Babbar alias Chacha in Pakistan, and Kulwant Singh Muthra in the UK, among others. Their properties are now at risk of being confiscated under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA.

The NIA’s action not only sends a strong message to these terrorists but also demonstrates the global collaboration in countering their activities. It highlights the determination of security agencies to curb the dissemination of anti-India propaganda that threatens the country’s stability and unity.

It is worth noting that these individuals have been accused of organizing the “Punjab Independence Referendum” in countries like Canada and Australia, a move strongly opposed by the Indian government. The government has urged the Canadian authorities to take action against these referendums, emphasizing their unfortunate nature.

The recent crackdown comes in the wake of a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, sparked controversy by commenting on the matter. However, the actions taken by Indian security agencies against Pannun and other fugitive terrorists demonstrate India’s resolve to confront the issue head-on, ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

As security agencies continue their relentless pursuit of these Khalistani terrorists, the international community must join hands to thwart their efforts and preserve peace and harmony in the region. India remains vigilant in countering such threats and is determined to combat any form of terrorism that seeks to destabilize the nation.