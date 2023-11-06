The Rising Popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s Global Influence:

In a recent Pew survey conducted months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it has been revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to enjoy immense popularity among the Indian population. The survey indicates that an impressive eight out of ten Indians hold a favorable view of their Prime Minister. This revelation brings good news for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it showcases the continued support and confidence that the Indian citizens have in their leader.

Furthermore, the survey also highlights the belief among most Indians that India’s global standing is on an upward trajectory. Approximately seventy percent of respondents stated that they perceive India’s influence on the international stage to have strengthened in recent years. In contrast, less than a fifth of the participants felt that India’s global influence was diminishing.

While the survey brings encouraging news for the BJP, it also uncovers an intriguing trend in European countries. Favorable opinions about India in a handful of European nations have witnessed a decline by around 10 percentage points. This shift in perception raises questions about the factors contributing to this change and presents an opportunity for reflection and analysis.

The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the positive perception of India’s burgeoning global stature provide insights into the prevailing sentiments within the Indian populace. It underscores the continued faith and admiration citizens have for their leader who has spearheaded various initiatives to drive India’s growth and development.

As India approaches the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the survey results will be of significant interest to political pundits and observers. The findings serve as a reminder of the importance of understanding the nuanced dynamics shaping public opinion and reflect the aspirations and expectations of the Indian population both at home and on the global stage.