The Global Repercussions of Biden’s Unyielding Support for Israel

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden finds himself increasingly isolated on the world stage due to his unwavering support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza. This stance has come at a great political cost for the Biden administration, both domestically and internationally, according to geopolitical analysts.

For decades, Washington has maintained a firm policy of providing unconditional backing to Israel, politically, financially, and militarily. This support has been a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. However, the current conflict has exposed the consequences of such unyielding loyalty.

Following a devastating terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th, Biden traveled to Israel to demonstrate solidarity and pledge billions of dollars in military assistance. This is in addition to the annual $3.1 billion in military aid that the U.S. already provides to Israel, making it the largest recipient of American foreign aid worldwide.

Unfortunately, the aftermath of the attack saw a disproportionately high number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes and ground operations. This led to widespread anger and protests across the globe, with many countries criticizing both Israel’s actions and Biden’s support. During United Nations General Assembly votes urging for cease-fires, Israel and the U.S. found themselves often standing alone or in a small minority voting against.

Ian Bremmer, CEO of the Eurasia Group, remarked that Biden is now as isolated on the global stage as Russia was during its invasion of Ukraine. This demonstrates the significant challenges that the ongoing war poses to U.S. foreign policy.

Internationally, leaders and human rights organizations have condemned the United States for its continued support of Israel. While Biden and his administration have acknowledged the high number of Palestinian deaths and called for a more balanced approach, their position that Israel has the right to defend itself has been criticized for granting Israel unchecked freedom to conduct military operations.

Former Egyptian foreign affairs minister Nabil Fahmy has stated that the U.S. is losing credibility in the Arab world as a result of its stance. He emphasized that if the U.S. truly desires a stable world order based on the rule of law, it must ensure that all parties respect international law.

At home, Biden faces a conundrum as Democrats increasingly align with the Palestinian position, while Republicans accuse Biden of being too soft on Israel. This has created a political predicament for the President, who seeks to bring an end to the war and minimize its impact on his administration’s standing.

As the conflict continues to escalate, with significant attacks on commercial waterways and U.S. military vessels by proxies of Iran, the U.S. finds itself facing an ever-growing problem. It is clear that the repercussions of Biden’s unwavering support for Israel will not dissipate anytime soon.

It remains to be seen how the Biden administration will navigate these challenges and find a resolution that satisfies both domestic and international stakeholders. What is certain, however, is that the global ramifications of this unwavering support for Israel will have far-reaching effects on U.S. foreign policy and America’s standing in the world.

