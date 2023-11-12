Biden’s Stance on Israel: A Balancing Act between Support and Accountability

As tensions escalate between Israel and Hamas, President Biden’s response has garnered attention for its nuanced approach to supporting Israel while calling for accountability. While expressing unwavering support for Israel, Biden has also emphasized the importance of holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the law of war.

In a recent speech, Biden expressed heartfelt support for Israel, vowing to back his words with tangible assistance. He pledged to surge support, including the deployment of aircraft carriers to deter hostile actions. However, this support comes with caveats that Israel should carefully consider. Biden wisely cautioned against Israeli occupation of Gaza and advocated for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

It is no secret that US-Israel relations have been strained, particularly since Netanyahu returned to power. The US administration has openly criticized attempts to weaken Israel’s judiciary and democratic system. Biden has linked US friendship with Israel to the preservation of democracy, emphasizing the importance of strong institutions and checks and balances.

To underscore his disapproval of Israel’s expansion of settlements, Biden has refrained from inviting Netanyahu to Washington. Some view this as unwarranted interference in Israeli politics. However, it is essential to recognize that Israel is the US’s business, as the US provides substantial military and aid support to Israel annually.

In response to Hamas’s attack and Hezbollah’s posturing, the US swiftly came to Israel’s support. Biden immediately ordered the delivery of critical munitions and military equipment to enhance Israel’s capabilities. The deployment of the aircraft carrier Gerald R Ford and additional naval assets indicated a strong message to Iran and Hezbollah that attacking Israel would trigger a confrontation with the US. Blinken, accompanied by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, also visited Israel and regional partners to deescalate the conflict.

Biden’s recent gestures towards Israel, such as meeting Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly, are not isolated incidents but part of a broader trilateral engagement between the US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. This engagement could result in normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, enhancing US credibility and regional influence.

However, Biden’s support for Israel does not equate to an unconditional approval of its government’s actions. He has emphasized the importance of preserving checks and balances in Israel’s governance system. While recognizing Israel’s right to defend itself, he has condemned any harm inflicted on civilians in Gaza, urging compliance with international law.

FAQ

1. What is Biden’s stance on Israel?

Biden expresses strong support for Israel but also emphasizes the need for accountability and adherence to international law.

2. What is Biden’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

Biden advocates for a two-state solution and urges restraint, cautioning against harmful actions that could escalate the conflict.

