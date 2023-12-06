New Approach to Israel-Gaza Conflict Highlights Strained Relationship

Washington – The recent escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has put President Joe Biden’s strategy to the test. While he has expressed strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself, his administration now faces the challenge of moderating Israel’s response as its forces push into southern Gaza.

Administration officials claim that they have had a meaningful influence on Israel’s actions in recent weeks. However, there is growing tension between Washington and Jerusalem, with public messages from top officials becoming sharper.

One example of this friction was the State Department’s decision to impose visa bans on Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have committed violence against Palestinians. This move was seen as a rebuke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not doing enough to restrain such attacks. In response, Netanyahu stated that Israel’s military would maintain control over Gaza even after defeating Hamas, contrary to Washington’s warnings.

The stakes are high for both sides. Netanyahu’s Israel relies on the Biden administration’s support for resupplying its forces and countering international pressure. Conversely, Biden has faced criticism, particularly from the left wing of his own party, for his perceived role in enabling civilian casualties.

The key question at hand is how to strike a balance between allowing Israel to target terrorist threats and minimizing harm to civilians. Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, emphasized the challenge of achieving this delicate balance.

For now, Biden has delegated the task of delivering tougher messages to his subordinates. Vice President Kamala Harris, for instance, has urged Israel to do more to protect innocent civilians. She sent her own national security adviser to communicate concerns raised by Arab leaders during her recent trip to Dubai. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the necessity of preventing civilian casualties, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Israel about driving civilians into the arms of the enemy.

Interestingly, Biden himself has been measured in his public statements about Israel’s military actions in southern Gaza. Instead, he has focused on condemning the brutalities committed by Hamas.

The differences in tone and emphasis between Biden and his subordinates have been interpreted as a deliberate strategy, reminiscent of the good-cop-bad-cop approach in diplomacy. While the president refrains from publicly criticizing Netanyahu, his team takes a stronger stance. However, it is important to note that there is no daylight between Biden and his team when it comes to their objectives and private discussions with Israel’s prime minister.

Critics argue that Biden’s approach is ineffective, suggesting that his administration is merely paying lip service to public demands to rein in Israeli atrocities without taking concrete action. On the other hand, conservatives point out that Biden’s stance is undermining his stated support for Israel’s goal of defeating Hamas.

The current situation underscores the strained relationship between the United States and Israel. Both sides recognize the importance of their partnership, but the recent escalation of violence and conflicting messages highlight the challenges they face in finding common ground.

