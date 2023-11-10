President Biden Builds Strong Ties with Israel Amidst Crisis

In a surprising turn of events, President Biden has received widespread praise and support from Israel amidst the ongoing crisis. Previously, it was Donald J. Trump who occupied a large space in the hearts and minds of Israelis and American Jews, with his face adorning billboards alongside Benjamin Netanyahu. However, President Biden’s response to the recent terrorist attack has garnered strong support and earned him a prominent place on a billboard in Tel Aviv.

Israeli conservatives, who were once skeptical of Biden, have expressed astonishment at his unwavering support for Israel during this critical time. The president’s condemnation of Hamas, swift offer of military assistance, and the presence of Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Israeli soil have all received remarkable accolades. Even David M. Friedman, former ambassador to Israel under Trump, acknowledged that the support provided by the Biden administration to Israel has been exceptional.

This has marked a return to the staunch bipartisan bond between Israel and the United States, which was questioned during the Trump era. The tensions that arose due to Republicans aligning with the Israeli right and some liberal Democrats advocating for conditions on foreign aid and military assistance to Israel have been swept away by President Biden’s strong support.

The impact of President Biden’s actions cannot be overstated. Israelis, who were feeling low in morale and questioning their military and intelligence capabilities, have regained confidence and solidarity. The president’s heartfelt speech resonated with the people of Israel, making them feel that they are not alone in their struggle against terrorism.

While there are critics who believe that the support for Biden may dissipate if international backing wanes or if Israeli society fractures over a prolonged ground campaign, the initial outpouring of praise cannot be denied. Jewish Republicans, who are not typically aligned with Democratic presidents, have openly commended the Biden administration’s response.

President Biden’s dedication to joining a meeting with Jewish leaders amidst the crisis further solidifies his commitment to combating antisemitism and fostering strong ties with the Jewish community. This approach has been compared to a historic moment in 1943 when rabbis marched to the White House to implore President Franklin D. Roosevelt to save European Jews from the Nazis.

In conclusion, President Biden’s handling of the recent crisis has not only strengthened the relationship between Israel and the United States but has also earned him praise and appreciation from Israelis, regardless of their political affiliations. This signals a turning point in bilateral relations and sets the groundwork for a more traditional and supportive approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.