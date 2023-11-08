President Biden’s Venezuela Policy and Its Impact on Gasoline Prices

The recent easing of sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector by the Biden administration has significant implications for both the global oil market and Biden’s chances of re-election. While the move is portrayed as an attempt to encourage free-ish elections in Venezuela, experts believe that oil supplies and prices might be just as important for the administration.

Venezuela, despite being one of the world’s most oil-rich countries, has struggled with political instability and US sanctions that have crippled its oil industry. With sanctions eased, Venezuela has the potential to export more oil, which could alleviate some of the pressure on global oil prices. Analysts estimate that a suspension of US sanctions could increase Venezuelan oil output by 200,000 to 300,000 barrels per day. While Venezuela’s current production only represents less than 1% of global production, even small changes in supply can have a noticeable effect on prices in a tight market.

The United States currently imports about 150,000 barrels of oil per day from Venezuela, a relatively small portion of its total consumption. However, if this number were to double, it could still impact gas prices, especially considering the current supply and demand dynamics.

The Biden administration’s decision to ease sanctions comes with political risk. Republicans have criticized this move, accusing Biden of supporting a dictator and an oppressive socialist country. However, the decision seems politically safe, as one prominent critic of Venezuela, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, has been politically neutralized due to criminal charges he is facing.

While domestic production in the US has faced restrictions and challenges, there are indications that US energy firms are looking to increase production in response to high oil prices. Although the Biden administration has imposed restrictions on drilling locations, it mostly affects future production rather than current supply. Additionally, the administration’s decision to kill the Keystone XL pipeline might not have a significant impact on overall oil supply, considering other ways oil reaches the United States.

Overall, the Biden administration’s focus on easing oil sanctions in Venezuela highlights its concern for oil supplies and prices. The impact on gas prices, while potentially modest, could have implications for the administration’s popularity and its stance on energy policy. As the world continues to rely on oil as a primary energy source, the decisions made by political leaders regarding global oil markets will undoubtedly remain significant.