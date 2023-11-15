New Developments in US-China Relations: National Security Advisor Holds Secret Meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, recently had a clandestine meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Europe. This meeting marks a significant step towards repairing the strained relationship between the United States and China.

The discussions between Sullivan and Wang Yi took place over the weekend in Malta, with the aim of maintaining open lines of communication and responsibly managing the bilateral relationship. This meeting sets the stage for a potential encounter between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year, as both nations seek to ease tensions between their economies.

The current state of U.S.-China relations is fraught with economic and security issues, including concerns about export controls and China’s support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Additionally, there is growing unease in the U.S. about China’s intentions towards Taiwan.

The previous face-to-face meeting between Xi and Biden took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, almost a year ago. Since then, a lack of communication has led to escalating tensions, with the February incident involving a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the U.S. serving as a flashpoint.

Recognizing the potential for unintentional confrontation, the Biden administration has been actively working to restore communication channels with China. The hope is to prevent any further deterioration in the relationship, which reached a new low after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon.

Despite expressing disappointment over Xi’s absence at a recent G20 summit, Biden has repeatedly expressed a desire to engage in dialogue with the Chinese leader. However, a phone call between the two leaders has yet to materialize. Biden’s use of the term “dictator” to describe Xi at a fundraising event in June likely did not help the situation either.

Sullivan’s meeting with Wang Yi follows a series of high-level talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in recent months. These include visits from Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to China, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meetings with Xi and Wang Yi in Beijing.

Looking ahead, there is anticipation for a potential meeting between Blinken and Wang Yi in the U.S. later this year, possibly during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. While Chinese Vice President Han Zheng is expected to attend the assembly, it remains uncertain whether Wang Yi will also be present.

The renewal of communication channels and the efforts to establish diplomatic engagements at various levels demonstrate the Biden administration’s determination to address the challenges in U.S.-China relations. The broader objective is to foster a more constructive and stable relationship between the two global powers.

