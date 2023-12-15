New Phase of Israeli War: Targeting Hamas Leadership with Precision

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has announced a transition to a new phase of the war. This phase will focus on more precise ways of targeting Hamas leadership. The goal is to deal with the ongoing threat that Hamas poses while minimizing civilian casualties.

Sullivan stressed the importance of Israel’s intention to avoid harming innocent civilians. He stated that Israel selects targets carefully, aiming to distinguish between Hamas targets and potential civilian casualties. The United States wants to see tangible results that match Israel’s intent, ensuring a clear and sustainable distinction.

The announcement comes in the wake of a public rift between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding civilian casualties in Gaza. US officials expect Israel’s ground operation to transition to a lower-intensity, hyper-localized strategy that narrowly targets specific Hamas militants and leaders.

In a recent meeting, Israel’s Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, indicated that the war in Gaza would last “more than several months.” However, he expressed confidence in Israel’s victory and its ability to destroy Hamas.

Sullivan’s visit to Tel Aviv and the West Bank is an effort to demonstrate continued US support for Israel while urging the Israeli government to take meaningful steps in reducing civilian casualties. He welcomed the news that humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter Gaza directly from Israeli territory, emphasizing President Biden’s involvement in raising this issue with Netanyahu.

During his trip, Sullivan is scheduled to meet with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah. Discussions will focus on promoting stability in the West Bank, confronting terrorism, supporting the Palestinian Authority Security Forces, and holding extremist settlers accountable for violence against Palestinians.

It’s important to note that there is a disagreement between Biden and Netanyahu regarding the governing power in Gaza once the war with Hamas ends. The US believes the Palestinian Authority should assume governance responsibilities, while Netanyahu rejects this idea.

Overall, the new phase of the Israeli war is aimed at targeting Hamas leadership with precision, minimizing civilian casualties, and promoting stability in the region.

