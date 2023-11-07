The Biden Administration’s Opportunity for Strategic Action in Ukraine

The situation unfolding in Ukraine demands strong leadership and decisive action. While the Biden administration has provided significant aid to Ukraine, there are critical areas where they need to step up their efforts. It is time for President Biden to take responsibility and address the concerns of both the American people and the Ukrainian citizens.

The United States has invested over $70 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. While this is a substantial sum, it should be allocated wisely and strategically. The administration’s hesitancy to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems and necessary military equipment raises concerns about the commitment to Ukrainian security.

European allies like France and Britain have already supplied Ukraine with comparable missiles that have proven effective against Russian forces. However, the United States has only agreed to deliver a fraction of the tanks and fighter jets needed. The US military has thousands of tanks and fighter jets sitting in storage, capable of making a critical difference on the battlefield. It is time to put these resources to use.

President Biden must also address the growing opposition from Republicans who question the need for further assistance to Ukraine. By ignoring the domestic concerns of American voters, Democrats have allowed a false debate to arise between protecting the US southern border and supporting Ukraine. The United States should be capable of securing its borders while also fulfilling its role as a global superpower.

In addition to addressing domestic concerns, President Biden must outline a clear path for a quick and decisive Ukrainian victory. Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to make significant territorial gains in the past, and it continues to penetrate Russian defenses. The United States can support Ukraine’s efforts by providing military equipment, modernizing its own stocks, and creating a plan for Ukraine’s future reconstruction.

The cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction should be borne by Russia, with its frozen assets in Western financial capitals. The World Bank estimates the cost of reconstruction to be over $400 billion, a figure that could be partially covered by the Russian central bank’s assets and a European Union fund. The United States and its allies have an opportunity to hold Russia accountable and ensure that these funds are directed towards Ukraine’s future.

President Biden has a chance to demonstrate strong leadership and strategic thinking by taking decisive action in Ukraine. If he fails to do so, it will be a major setback for his foreign-policy record and could have catastrophic consequences. Time is of the essence, and the bravery of the Ukrainian people deserves a committed response from the United States. It is time for President Biden to seize this opportunity and secure a better future for Ukraine.