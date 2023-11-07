Immigration Program Faces Legal Battle: Republican States Challenge Biden’s Humanitarian Parole Program

A legal battle is underway as Republican states challenge President Biden’s immigration policy, specifically targeting the humanitarian parole program. The program allows up to 30,000 individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the United States each month. The lawsuit claims that the Biden administration is misusing its authority and overstepping the power of Congress.

Republican states argue that the humanitarian parole program was originally intended for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit on a case-by-case basis. They claim that the program’s expansion to admit 360,000 individuals annually from these four countries is an abuse of power. The Biden administration, however, contends that it had no choice but to utilize the program due to Congress’s failure to address comprehensive immigration reform.

The administration further defends the program by citing its success in reducing migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. Since the initiative was launched, approximately 181,000 people have entered the U.S. through the humanitarian parole program. Applicants must pass background checks and have a financial sponsor in the U.S. to support them during their two-year stay.

While the program has been instrumental in providing relief to individuals in need, it has also faced criticism. There are concerns regarding the lack of stringent criteria for selecting sponsors, as nearly anyone can become a sponsor by completing the necessary paperwork. This raises questions about the integrity of the program and the potential for abuse.

The upcoming trial, presided over by Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, will determine the legality of the program. Blas Nuñez-Neto, the assistant secretary for border and immigration policy with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, expressed the government’s apprehension about the trial outcome. However, regardless of the ruling, the Biden administration plans to appeal the decision if it is not in its favor.

The humanitarian parole program’s current use is one of the largest in U.S. history. While it has been utilized in the past for specific populations, such as Vietnamese, Cambodians, Laotians, and Cubans, this current expansion represents a significant application of the parole authority. It is now up to the court to decide the fate of the program and its impact on immigration policy in the United States.