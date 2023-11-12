Analysts Criticize Performative Approach to Gaza War by Biden

The ongoing war in Gaza has prompted criticism of United States President Joe Biden’s approach to the conflict, with experts describing his actions as performative rather than substantive. While Biden’s vocal support for Israel may be seen as an attempt to project strength and appeal to his domestic audience, it raises questions about his commitment to human rights and his foreign policy agenda.

The conflict began with a surprise attack by Hamas against Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,300 people and the capture of dozens. In response, Israel declared war and initiated a continuous bombing campaign that has claimed the lives of at least 3,785 Palestinians, including many children.

Biden’s visit to Israel and his endorsement of its military campaign have drawn criticism for prioritizing political performance over concrete action. The president’s personal affinity for Israel and his self-described Zionism have been cited as factors influencing his support for the ally. However, this has led to doubts about his commitment to centering human rights in his foreign policy agenda.

While the United States has sent military assets to the region in an effort to deter further escalation, experts question the viability and cost of an Israeli ground invasion to uproot Hamas. Destroying Hamas’s political movement is seen as a much more challenging task, as the group represents not only a military force but also an ideology. Experts draw parallels to previous military offensives, such as Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon in 2006 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, to highlight the difficulties involved.

The Biden administration’s support for Israel without calling for a ceasefire has also drawn criticism. Advocates argue that the president’s refusal to take a stronger stance against the ongoing violence is a failure in leadership. The recent veto of a United Nations Security Council proposal for a humanitarian pause to the war further underscores these concerns.

As Biden seeks reelection in 2024 and faces potential Republican accusations of being too lenient on Iran and its allies, the White House is attempting to position the president as a strong ally of Israel. However, critics argue that this approach is more about theater and domestic political considerations rather than genuine engagement with the conflict and its humanitarian implications.

