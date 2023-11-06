Arab Americans Question Biden’s Response to Israel-Hamas Conflict

Arab and Muslim Americans, along with their allies, are expressing concerns about President Joe Biden’s actions in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Although Biden has not called for a humanitarian ceasefire, many Arab Americans are upset with the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip and the resulting loss of life. This growing frustration could have an impact on Biden’s chances for re-election in 2024, especially in crucial battleground states with significant Arab American populations.

In Michigan, where Arab Americans make up 5% of the vote, their support could be a deciding factor. In Pennsylvania and Ohio, where the Arab American population is between 1.7% to 2%, their lack of support for Biden could also sway the election. While it’s unlikely that Arab and Muslim Americans would back former President Donald Trump, there is a possibility that they may not vote for Biden at all.

The lack of condemnation from Biden regarding the Israeli bombardment of Gaza has many Arab Americans questioning the president’s commitment to a “human rights centered” foreign policy. They argue that the Israeli response has been disproportionate and are demanding that Biden exert pressure on Israel to halt their attacks temporarily.

Furthermore, Biden’s push for $14 billion in new U.S. aid to Israel has also drawn criticism. Some argue that this financial support, along with the lack of substantial humanitarian aid for Palestinians, demonstrates a one-sided approach that favors Israel.

Arab American activists have called on Muslim Americans to make their political donations contingent on a change in U.S. policies. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights group in the U.S., even claims that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide and that U.S. officials will be “complicit in the ethnic cleansing of Gaza” if they do not intervene.

Although the Biden administration has appointed several Arab Americans and Muslims to political posts, their diversity has not significantly impacted policy. Many Arab American and Muslim appointees are hesitant to speak out due to fear of backlash and reprisals or concerns for family members in the region.

The White House has responded to these criticisms by meeting with administration officials and community members. They emphasize Biden’s efforts to ensure aid reaches Gaza and his commitment to confronting Islamophobia and hate. However, the dissatisfaction among Arab and Muslim Americans persists, and it remains to be seen how this will impact Biden’s relationship with these communities moving forward.