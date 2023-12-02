Biden’s EPA Takes Bold Action to Address Methane Emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President Joe Biden has announced new regulations aimed at reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. This move marks a significant step in the administration’s efforts to combat the pollution that contributes to global warming.

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is the second-largest driver of climate change after carbon dioxide. It has a much higher heat-trapping capacity than CO2 over a 20-year period. The EPA’s rule is designed to curb methane emissions from oil and gas operations, which have been a major source of this harmful gas.

In a statement, EPA Administrator Michael Regan described the new rule as a “strong action” that will “significantly” reduce methane pollution. The regulations will set technology standards to promote innovation and acknowledge the industry’s role in advancing methane reduction technologies.

Furthermore, the United States is hosting a methane summit in Dubai, where it is collaborating with China and the United Arab Emirates to address this global issue. China, being the largest emitter of methane, has committed to including methane reduction in its upcoming climate plan.

The EPA’s rule will not only help combat climate change but also aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Nations worldwide are falling short of the required reductions in temperature rise set by the agreement. Slashing methane pollution has been identified as one of the fastest and most effective ways to slow down global warming.

The Biden administration’s rule focuses on improving monitoring and actively searching for leaks at oil and gas sites. It also requires companies to upgrade equipment and conduct measurements rather than relying on estimated emissions. These measures aim to enhance accuracy and accountability in reducing methane emissions.

While the EPA believes it has solid legal grounds to enforce these regulations, challenges are expected to arise, particularly from conservative states and the industry. The Supreme Court has previously struck down environmental rules pushed by Democratic administrations. However, the EPA remains confident in its authority to regulate methane from the oil and gas sector.

The EPA estimates that the new rule will prevent approximately 36 million tons of methane emissions by 2035, which is equivalent to 810 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. These reductions are significant and will contribute to the nation’s overall efforts to combat climate change.

As the world continues to grapple with the climate crisis, addressing methane emissions becomes crucial. The Biden administration’s actions, along with international collaborations, demonstrate a commitment to taking proactive steps to mitigate the impact of methane on our planet’s warming.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)