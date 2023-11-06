Questioning the Reliability of Civilian Casualty Numbers in Gaza

A recent article by The Intercept casts doubt on President Joe Biden’s rejection of the numbers coming out of Gaza regarding civilian casualties. Biden had expressed distrust in the accuracy of the figures, suggesting that Palestinians may not be telling the truth. However, The Intercept’s analysis provides evidence that contradicts this claim.

One of the arguments put forth by defenders of Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza is that the numbers are being inflated by Hamas, which governs the region and controls the Ministry of Health. They argue that Hamas has an interest in exaggerating the casualties to gain sympathy and international support. However, human rights organizations and the State Department have historically considered the figures provided by the Ministry of Health to be reliable.

To counter the skepticism surrounding the casualty numbers, the Gaza Ministry of Health published a list of names of the victims. Critics of the list suggest that a mere paper with names on it does not prove anything. They claim that it might be fabricated to manipulate public perception. And even when presented with the published list, Biden’s National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, maintained the skepticism, calling the ministry “a front for Hamas.”

In an effort to evaluate the reliability of the list, The Intercept conducted its own investigation and found corroboration for dozens of names on the ministry’s list through a single family’s tragic experience. The family, who resided in Gaza but now lives in Orlando, Florida, shared the deaths of their relatives, with many members from different branches of the family being included in the published list.

The pattern of casualties among extended families indicates the devastating impact of bombings on multiple generations. Palestinian society is structured in a way that promotes close familial ties and living in close proximity. As a result, when a building is struck, numerous family members are often affected.

The Intercept’s findings also align with a HuffPost report, which highlights that multiple State Department reports have relied on the Ministry of Health’s numbers, with one report even suggesting that the actual number of casualties may be higher than reported.

The emergence of these independent validations challenges the dismissal of casualty numbers by the Biden administration. The Intercept reached out to the White House for comment but has not received a response.

While the debate surrounding civilian casualties in Gaza continues, it is crucial to consider the profound tragedy behind each name on the list. These lives lost should not be reduced to mere numbers but should compel us to reevaluate and work towards a more peaceful resolution in the region.