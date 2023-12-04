Israeli-Hamas Conflict: A Balancing Act Between Humanitarianism and Military Might

December 4, 2023

The recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas has highlighted the complexities of attempting to balance humanitarian concerns with the use of military force. The fragile humanitarian pause between the two parties has come to an end, and the civilian death toll continues to rise.

Even during the pause, Israel’s actions resulted in the deaths of Palestinian civilians, albeit in smaller numbers. However, after a Hamas rocket attack, the Israeli government decided to end the pause, leading to further casualties. More than 700 Palestinian civilians have been killed since the resumption of bombing, adding to the already high death toll.

The Biden administration, while expressing a desire to minimize civilian casualties, faces a fundamental policy contradiction. Despite criticizing Israel’s treatment of civilians, the administration continues to provide unwavering support to the country. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a recent speech, highlighted the importance of avoiding civilian casualties in military conflicts, emphasizing that driving the civilian population into the arms of the enemy only leads to strategic defeats.

However, Israel’s incoherent policies are mirrored by the Biden administration’s approach. The administration has adopted a “bear hug” strategy, tightly embracing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a means to restrain and direct Israel’s response. The recent public criticism of Israel’s disregard for civilian life is overshadowed by the administration’s refusal to place any conditions on aid to Israel. This lack of accountability provides no incentive for Israel to change its behavior.

The consequences of this approach are evident in the ongoing conflict. Israel’s military actions are causing high civilian casualties and are unlikely to achieve their intended goals. Instead, they are likely to radicalize a new generation of Palestinians. Netanyahu’s proposal to forcibly relocate Gaza’s population to neighboring countries is not only morally reprehensible but also detrimental to the reputation of Israel and the United States on the global stage.

If President Biden wants to prevent these catastrophic outcomes, he must abandon the bear-hug strategy and openly address the consequences of pursuing such destructive policies. Unfortunately, there is little indication that the administration has the inclination or determination to take such a step.

Additionally, Biden’s unwavering support for Israel may have political consequences for his own reelection. Public opinion, particularly among key Democratic demographics such as women, young people, and people of color, is shifting against Israeli policies. The latest Gallup poll indicates that a significant percentage of these groups oppose Israel’s actions in Gaza. By neglecting their concerns, Biden risks alienating these vital voter blocs.

In summary, the Israeli-Hamas conflict serves as a reminder of the challenges of balancing humanitarianism and military action. The bear-hug strategy employed by the Biden administration may prove detrimental both in terms of humanitarian consequences and political support. Reevaluating this approach is crucial for the prevention of further casualties and the preservation of broader international credibility.

