Exploring the Dynamics of the Biden-Xi Meeting Amidst Ongoing US-China Tensions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 15 – Amidst lingering military and economic tensions between the United States and China, President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to engage in a crucial meeting after a year-long hiatus. This meeting holds the potential to deescalate friction between the two superpowers in areas such as military conflicts, drug-trafficking, and artificial intelligence.

However, while the talks seek to bridge the divide between the economic powerhouses, deep-rooted differences may delay major progress in resolving their diverging interests.

Expectations have been intentionally set low by officials on both sides of the Pacific. Biden and Xi will discuss topics including Taiwan, the South China Sea, the Israel-Hamas conflict, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea, and human rights. These areas have historically faced significant disagreement and have proven challenging for the leaders to find common ground.

The meeting is taking place in San Francisco, where both leaders arrived on Tuesday for the sideline meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. This gathering brings together leaders from 21 countries, along with numerous CEOs seeking to engage with them. However, the backdrop of the meeting is clouded by Chinese economic weaknesses, territorial disputes with neighboring countries, and an ongoing Middle East conflict that has caused divisions with U.S. allies.

Despite careful planning to ensure a smooth visit, the meeting could be disrupted by the volatile environment in Northern California. Demonstrators on both sides of the Chinese ruling Communist Party issue have lined the streets, creating an unusual sight for Xi, who last visited the U.S. in 2017.

President Biden has placed significant importance on direct diplomacy with Xi. He has fostered a personal relationship with the Chinese leader over the past twelve years, considering it a crucial factor in salvaging the increasingly strained bilateral ties between the two nations.

The meeting between Xi and Biden is expected to take place in a secure and remote location miles away from the conference site in San Francisco. Both leaders hope to engage in a productive and candid conversation to address their differences constructively.

During their hours-long meeting, Biden is expected to urge Xi to use China’s influence to discourage Iran from taking provocative actions or supporting proxy conflicts that could escalate the Israel-Hamas conflict. The discussion will also cover Chinese “influence operations” in foreign elections and the status of U.S. citizens that are believed to be wrongfully detained in China.

Concrete steps are anticipated in the restoration of staff-level conversations between the two countries. This includes addressing military-to-military communications, reducing the flow of fentanyl, managing the growth of artificial intelligence technologies, and addressing trade and climate concerns. Several U.S. officials have expressed concern over the production of fentanyl chemicals originating from China.

At 80 years old, Biden presides over an economy that has exceeded expectations and outperformed most other developed nations post the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite some domestic unpopularity, he is seeking a second term in office while concerns surrounding the stability of U.S. democracy loom large.

With a decade age difference, Xi has consolidated control over policies, state leadership, media, and the military, even amending the Chinese constitution. However, China’s recent economic challenges have disrupted its three-decade-long trajectory of rapid growth.

Observers in the region expect Beijing to test the U.S. in the coming weeks, taking advantage of the perceived shift in the U.S.’s focus toward Ukraine and Israel. China is pursuing its own ambitions in the Indo-Pacific and is expected to seize this opportunity to gauge Washington’s response.

Biden plans to reiterate that U.S. commitments in the Indo-Pacific remain steadfast. China has raised concerns among its neighboring countries with its actions in areas such as the Taiwan Strait, South China Sea, and East China Sea, all of which are subjects of international disputes. Moreover, Biden will underscore the specific commitment to the security of the Philippines, a key ally in the region.

Source: Reuters