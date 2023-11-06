The Public’s Divided Views on U.S. Mideast Policy, Falling Biden Support, and Trump’s Lead

The recent CNBC All-America Economic Survey reveals that the American public is divided in their views on U.S. policy towards Israel and Palestine, while support for President Joe Biden has reached all-time lows, and former President Donald Trump leads in a head-to-head match-up.

According to the survey, 39% of Americans believe the U.S. government should favor Israelis over Palestinians in the conflict, while 36% believe they should be treated the same. The remaining 19% are undecided. These divided views indicate that the situation remains fluid, and public opinion could shift depending on actions taken by either side.

Furthermore, the survey shows that 74% of Americans believe it is important for the U.S. government to fund military aid to Israel. This finding demonstrates strong support for Israel among the American public, which outweighs support for securing the border with Mexico and foreign humanitarian aid.

In terms of approval ratings, President Biden’s popularity has taken a hit, with his overall approval rating falling to just 37%, the lowest of his presidency. A significant 58% of Americans disapprove of his performance. Additionally, Biden’s approval on the economy is at its lowest point, with only 32% of Americans approving of his economic policies.

Interestingly, the survey also reveals that in a head-to-head match-up, former President Trump leads Biden by 4 percentage points. However, it is worth noting that this lead would likely be even larger if not for widespread reservations about Trump himself among the American public.

The survey data also highlights a generational divide in opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Younger Democrats are more likely to believe that both sides should be treated the same, while Democrats over the age of 50 show greater support for Israel. This divide suggests a shifting dynamic within the Democratic Party regarding Mideast policy.

Overall, the results of the CNBC All-America Economic Survey illustrate the complex and divisive nature of U.S. policy towards Israel and Palestine, as well as the challenges President Biden faces in maintaining support from both his base and the broader American public.