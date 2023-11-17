Biden Aims to Revitalize Military Relations with China

In a bid to enhance cooperation and reduce the risk of misunderstandings, U.S. President Joe Biden is determined to revive military-to-military ties with China, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Both leaders are scheduled to meet in person during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, marking their second face-to-face encounter since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Biden’s push for re-establishing the connection stems from his belief that it serves the national security interests of the United States.

Sullivan emphasized the importance of open lines of communication between the two countries, aiming to prevent mistakes, miscalculations, or miscommunication. He further stated that renewed military cooperation between China and the United States could encompass various levels, including senior leadership and tactical operations, spanning across the Indo-Pacific region both on land and in the maritime domain.

During the meeting, President Biden intends to make progress on military ties, although specific details were not disclosed by Sullivan. Notably, the Chinese government has previously severed these communication links, making their restoration a top priority for the Biden administration. The discussion between the leaders will also cover a range of global issues, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s relations with Russia, Taiwan, human rights concerns, fentanyl production, artificial intelligence, and the goal of establishing fair trade and economic relations.

It is worth mentioning that tensions between the two nations escalated earlier this year when President Biden ordered the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over U.S. airspace. However, efforts have been made by senior Biden administration officials to engage in dialogue with their Chinese counterparts and rebuild trust.

As the meeting approaches, stakeholders eagerly await the outcomes that could shape the future of U.S.-China relations and bring about stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

FAQs

What are military-to-military ties?

Military-to-military ties refer to cooperative relationships and interactions between the armed forces of two countries. They involve various levels of engagement, from high-level strategic discussions to tactical cooperation on the ground. The objective is to foster mutual understanding, enhance communication, and reduce the risk of conflicts or misunderstandings.

Why is it important to revive military ties between the U.S. and China?

Re-establishing military-to-military ties between the United States and China is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, it helps to prevent potential misunderstandings and miscalculations that can lead to unintended conflicts. Open lines of communication enable both countries to address concerns, share information, and manage crises effectively. Secondly, enhanced military cooperation promotes stability in the Indo-Pacific region, reducing tensions and creating a foundation for constructive dialogue on various global issues. Finally, military ties can contribute to building trust and confidence between the two nations, facilitating broader cooperation on shared challenges.

What topics are expected to be covered during the Biden-Xi meeting?

The meeting between President Biden and President Xi is anticipated to encompass a wide range of global issues. These include the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s relations with Russia, Taiwan, human rights, fentanyl production, artificial intelligence, and the establishment of fair trade and economic relations. The leaders will have the opportunity to discuss and address these pressing matters with the aim of finding common ground and advancing cooperation.

