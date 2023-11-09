President Joe Biden is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. The meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies comes at a crucial time for international relations.

While no specific details about the agenda have been revealed, the White House press secretary emphasized that the United States’ policy towards China remains unchanged. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the relationship between the two countries is characterized by intense competition, which necessitates intense diplomacy.

The meeting between President Biden and President Xi Jinping follows the recent discussions between Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and the Chinese leadership. It is expected that the conversation between the two leaders will be tough, addressing key issues and concerns.

The backdrop of this meeting is the ongoing conflicts and crises around the world. The United States is actively providing security assistance and humanitarian aid to Israel amid its escalating conflict with Hamas. Additionally, the Biden administration continues to support Ukraine as it faces a prolonged Russian invasion.

It is worth noting that the Biden administration has previously cautioned Beijing against supporting Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. In response to Russia’s aggression, the United States and its Western allies have implemented numerous rounds of sanctions, making Russia the most-sanctioned country in the world.

As this story develops, further updates will be provided. The meeting between President Biden and President Xi Jinping carries significant weight and has the potential to shape the course of bilateral relations between the two global powers.