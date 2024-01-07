New Insights into Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s Hospitalization

After a recent revelation, it has come to light that President Joe Biden was unaware for several days that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized. This surprising news was brought to Biden’s attention by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who himself had only just learned of Austin’s hospitalization. It was ultimately revealed that Austin had been admitted to the hospital on New Year’s Day due to complications from elective surgery.

Austin, in his first statement released five days after his hospitalization, expressed that he could have done a better job in notifying the public about his condition. However, he did not provide any specific details regarding his health or the reasons for his hospitalization. As of Saturday evening, Austin was still receiving medical care at the hospital.

Despite this unexpected turn of events, Austin remains optimistic about his recovery and expressed gratitude towards the staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for their exceptional care. He assured the public that he is on the mend and eagerly anticipating his return to the Pentagon.

In light of concerns about transparency raised by the media, Austin acknowledged the need for improvement in his communication. He did not, however, issue an apology for the delay in informing the public and the press, which is a departure from the usual protocol for senior administration and military officials who are hospitalized.

The circumstances surrounding the hospitalization of the defense secretary have raised eyebrows within the White House. On the day Austin was admitted to the hospital, he participated in a call with President Biden and other national security officials to discuss critical matters, including the escalating situation in the Red Sea. It remains unclear whether the call took place before or after Austin’s hospitalization, as sources indicate that he seemed fine during the meeting.

Senior administration officials expressed shock and concern upon learning about Austin’s hospitalization and the delay in notifying the White House. This delay in information sharing highlights the highly uncommon nature of the situation. Austin is generally well-liked within the White House, and his well-being is a top priority for his colleagues.

During Austin’s hospitalization, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks assumed his duties while on vacation in Puerto Rico. She had arrived in Puerto Rico prior to Austin’s hospitalization and was responsible for overseeing the defense ministry during that time.

It is worth noting that Austin has since resumed his full responsibilities, and President Biden recently had a warm conversation with him. The White House has expressed complete confidence in Austin and eagerly awaits his return to the Pentagon.

Interestingly, the congressional oversight committees were not made aware of Austin’s hospitalization until Friday night, causing further surprise and confusion among congressional aides.

According to Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Austin is recovering well from his health issues. Furthermore, additional details about this story were initially reported by NBC and Politico.

As more information becomes available, we will continue to update this story with the latest developments.