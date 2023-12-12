Israel’s Actions in Gaza Spark Concerns Over International Support

Israel’s recent attacks on Gaza have raised concerns about its standing in the international community, particularly in Europe. President Joe Biden has emphasized the need for Israel to consider the consequences of its actions, warning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that indiscriminate bombing is alienating allies. While Israel has historically relied on US support for its security, Biden highlighted the tenuousness of the international alliance that has been built in response to the conflict with Hamas.

Biden drew parallels between Israel’s situation and the mistakes made by the US in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. He urged Netanyahu to avoid repeating those errors and emphasized that Israel cannot reject the idea of a Palestinian state. The president’s comments reflected growing divisions over the post-war scenario, as the US called for Gaza to be handed over to a reformulated Palestinian Authority, a proposition met with skepticism in Israel.

Criticism of the Netanyahu government was also expressed by Biden, who referred to it as “the most conservative” in Israel’s history. He specifically singled out Itama Ben-Gvir, the far-right national security minister, for opposing a two-state solution. Biden’s remarks came at a time when other Western governments, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, issued a joint statement calling for a pause in hostilities to allow for humanitarian access and the release of remaining hostages.

Amidst mounting pressure, the United Nations General Assembly convened to vote on a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. Biden’s warnings to Netanyahu may indicate a crack in his staunch support for Israel, considering the increasing criticism the US president has faced for his position on the Israeli assault. However, Biden’s long-standing support for Israel as a Jewish nation remains unwavering, as he reaffirmed during a recent Hanukkah event at the White House.

(source: www.independent.co.uk)