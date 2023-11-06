Amid Escalating Conflict, U.S. Warns Iran to Stay Clear of Israel-Hamas Battle

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies, the United States issued a warning to Iran, urging the country to refrain from getting involved in the ongoing battle. Israel has been conducting airstrikes in response to a weekend attack by Hamas militants who breached the border fence and wreaked havoc in towns and villages. The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,200, with thousands more injured. In an effort to show support for Israel and prevent further escalation, U.S. President Joe Biden deployed his top diplomat, Antony Blinken, to the Middle East.

The Israeli military stated that they were conducting a “large-scale strike” on Hamas targets in Gaza, but did not provide specific details. Israeli jets have been relentlessly pounding the strip, leading to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people. Gaza, with its already dire living conditions, has been put under a total siege, cutting off access to essential resources.

In response to the conflict, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in a telephone call, discussing the need to end war crimes against Palestine. The Saudi crown prince reiterated that efforts were being made to communicate with international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation and expressed Saudi Arabia’s rejection of targeting civilians.

While tensions rise, the United States is actively working to secure the release of captives and prevent a wider war from erupting. Biden’s deployment of military ships and aircraft closer to Israel is a clear message to Iran, which supports Hamas and Hezbollah. The U.S. intelligence reports indicate that while Iran may have had knowledge of Hamas’ planned operations, some Iranian leaders were surprised by the group’s attack from Gaza.

The situation remains highly volatile as Israel forms a unity government to tackle the conflict. Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant, announced a shared fate, putting aside political differences to focus on the fight against Hamas.

Amidst the chaos, the international community is calling for safe passage for civilians in Gaza. Both Israel and Egypt are engaged in discussions with the United States to mitigate the humanitarian crisis and ensure the delivery of essential supplies.

As the conflict continues to unfold, it is crucial for all parties involved to prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians and work towards a sustainable solution that brings an end to hostilities.