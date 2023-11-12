New Hopes for Middle East Diplomacy: Israel and Saudi Arabia Seek Normalization

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden’s administration has been actively working towards achieving diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Despite the historical lack of formal relations between the two countries, recent developments suggest that Israel and Saudi Arabia have been quietly growing closer in their shared opposition to Iran’s influence in the Middle East. Additionally, the normalization deals between Israel and other Arab states under the Trump administration’s Abraham Accords have further incentivized the Biden administration to pursue this elusive goal, with Saudi Arabia being the ultimate prize.

However, the prospect of Israel and Saudi Arabia forging deep ties may seem perplexing to some. Israel’s current far-right government, which prioritizes the annexation of Palestinian land, clashes with the minor concessions sought by the Biden administration as part of any potential deal. Moreover, previous normalization deals between Israel and other Arab countries have not been well-received, making it unlikely that a similar agreement with Saudi Arabia would resonate positively among Saudis.

Furthermore, any potential agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia is unlikely to significantly benefit the Palestinians, unlike the comprehensive peace agreement proposed by then-Crown Prince Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in 2002. This initiative, known as the Arab Peace Initiative, aimed for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in exchange for Arab states’ recognition of Israel. Despite the Arab League endorsing this unprecedented offer, Israel rejected it.

Unlike the comprehensive peace proposed in the past, any normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia under the current circumstances would be more limited and bilateral in nature. Rather than addressing the wider conflict, it would merely formalize the existing covert ties between the two nations. This implies that any potential benefits for Palestinians would likely be minimal, while Saudi Arabia would seek significant concessions from the United States, such as security guarantees, advanced weaponry, and even a civilian nuclear program. The scale of these demands surpasses what would be in the best interest of American interests.

This raises an important question: Whose interests would be served by such normalization? As former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chas Freeman, questioned, it is difficult to discern what the United States stands to gain from this endeavor, especially considering the potential costs involved.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration has been prioritizing the normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia since President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia in 2022. Senior officials, such as National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have made multiple visits to Saudi Arabia to engage in discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). Their goal is to promote normalization between the two nations, asserting that the well-being of the Palestinian people should be advanced in the process. However, the exact implications for the Palestinian territories, including Gaza and the occupied West Bank, remain unclear, especially considering Israel’s recent return to annexationist policies.

The potential Saudi-Israel deal does not promise a fair or comprehensive peace for all parties involved. While King Salman has reportedly emphasized the importance of addressing the Palestinian component in any normalization agreement, Crown Prince MBS appears to prioritize other aspects of the negotiations. It seems that the primary impetus for this normalization lies in the United States’ desire to counter China’s growing influence in the Middle East. Israel, on the other hand, stands to gain significant benefits, including recognition from the Muslim world due to Saudi Arabia’s custodianship of Mecca and Medina, while downplaying the importance of Palestinian rights and a resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Additionally, there are reports that Saudi Arabia seeks military and intelligence technologies from Israel, in addition to requesting a civilian nuclear program and a NATO-like security guarantee from the United States. These requests highlight the strategic interests of Saudi Arabia in strengthening its military capabilities and security alliances.

The ongoing efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia carry both potential opportunities and risks. While it remains to be seen whether these endeavors will yield positive outcomes or lead to greater tensions in the region, it is clear that the Biden administration believes in the importance of promoting this diplomatic breakthrough. Only time will tell if their efforts can successfully bring together two nations with complex histories and competing interests.

