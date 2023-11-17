New Developments in the Efforts to Locate Americans Missing in Gaza

In the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, President Biden has affirmed that the United States is tirelessly working to locate the 13 Americans who remain unaccounted for. Speaking in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Biden reiterated his commitment to doing everything in their power to find and free those who are still alive. While the President did not provide specific details, he assured the public that the U.S. government is “workin’ like hell” on this.

The President expressed his deep concern for the families of the missing Americans, emphasizing that “the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what’s happening.” Biden stressed the significance of the situation, deeming it a critical matter that goes against the principles of humanity, describing it as “pure barbarism.” With this in mind, the U.S. is determined to bring the missing Americans back home, if they can be found.

Since the start of the conflict on October 7, more than 3,600 people, including 30 Americans, have lost their lives. In response to this tragic situation, the White House National Security Council has confirmed that the U.S. is actively pursuing all possible avenues to locate the hostages in Gaza. The effort is comprehensive and no options are being dismissed.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged the challenge of determining the exact number and location of the hostages. He stressed the need for caution in public statements regarding the ongoing efforts, as their safety may be compromised by disclosing too much information.

Kirby confirmed that putting American troops on the ground is currently not being considered. Secretary of State Blinken is in the region, prioritizing this issue and devoting significant attention to it. Kirby reiterated that the situation is being monitored and addressed continuously, but it is essential to have all relevant information before formulating specific policies and operations.

As developments unfold, these efforts continue to evolve on a daily basis. The U.S. government is fully dedicated to finding the missing Americans and is collaborating closely with international partners to ensure their safe return.

(Source: Fox News)