Israel Seeks Regional Support as Biden Visits Amidst Gaza Crisis

Amidst the ongoing crisis in Gaza, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel to show support for the country’s war on Hamas. The visit comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to allow humanitarian aid to reach the besieged Gazans. Trucks carrying vital supplies have headed towards the Rafah crossing in Egypt, the only access point to Gaza outside of Israel’s control. However, it remains uncertain whether they will be able to cross.

Israel has pledged to annihilate the Hamas movement in response to a deadly rampage by Hamas gunmen that killed 1,300 people, mostly civilians. The Israeli military has carried out air strikes in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 2,800 Palestinians, including a quarter of them children. The blockade imposed on Gaza has led to shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies.

During talks with Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden’s planned visit and highlighted the need for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza civilians. He also emphasized the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and ensuring that humanitarian assistance does not benefit Hamas. The United States is working to rally Arab states to prevent a wider regional war, as Iran has pledged “preemptive action” from its allies, including the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

After visiting Israel, Biden is expected to meet with regional leaders in Jordan, including King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority. The visit aims to address the escalating tensions and seek a path towards resolving the conflict.

As the situation unfolds, Gazans are facing dire circumstances. In Jabalia, residents are digging through rubble with bare hands to locate bodies and provide aid to the wounded. The destruction caused by air strikes has led to a collapse in water and sanitation services, with concerns over dehydration and waterborne diseases high. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has warned that people will start dying without access to clean water.

Efforts are underway to open the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid and to allow Gazans with foreign passports to leave. However, mass exodus is rejected by Egypt and Arab states as it would amount to an unacceptable expulsion of Palestinians from their land. In the midst of these challenges, Israel is also facing border clashes with Hezbollah in the north.

As the world looks to the Israeli government to navigate this crisis, the focus remains on finding a way to provide humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza while ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens. The visit by President Biden and the engagement of regional leaders offer hope for a path towards de-escalation and resolution of the conflict.