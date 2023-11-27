Pope Francis, King Charles III, and Leaders from 200 Countries Gather in Dubai for Groundbreaking Climate Summit

In a groundbreaking event set to commence this Thursday in Dubai, world leaders including Pope Francis, King Charles III, and representatives from nearly 200 countries will come together at a major United Nations climate summit. However, one notable absence will be President Biden, who will not be attending the two-week summit, according to a White House official.

While the official did not provide a specific reason for President Biden’s absence, senior White House aides have alluded to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine that have consumed the president’s attention in recent weeks. Nonetheless, the president’s commitment to addressing climate change remains strong, as he has referred to it as “the ultimate threat to humanity.”

Despite President Biden’s absence, his administration will still be well-represented at the summit. John Kerry, the president’s special envoy for climate change, along with his team, will be in Dubai to engage in discussions and negotiations on behalf of the United States. Vice President Kamala Harris, however, has confirmed that she has no plans to attend the summit.

The importance of addressing global warming cannot be overstated, as it is an issue that affects humanity on a global scale. Climate change has become a central focus of both domestic and international policies under the Biden administration. The president’s absence at this particular summit does not diminish the administration’s dedication to tackling the climate crisis head-on.

