President Joe Biden is set to achieve another significant milestone in his efforts to enhance U.S. influence in the Indo-Pacific region by finalizing a strategic partnership agreement with Vietnam next month. The deal aims to foster closer ties between Washington and Hanoi amidst escalating tensions with Beijing. The agreement will promote bilateral collaboration, especially in Vietnam’s high technology sector, including semiconductor production and artificial intelligence.

This latest diplomatic accomplishment adds to President Biden’s series of successful initiatives aimed at reasserting U.S. influence in Asia. In recent months, the administration has actively engaged in strengthening regional alliances, including a historic Camp David summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The summit, focused on addressing regional threats posed by North Korea and China, underscores the administration’s commitment to maintaining stability and security in the region.

The timing of the partnership agreement with Vietnam coincides with heightened tensions between Hanoi and Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Vietnam, along with other Southeast Asian nations, has long contested China’s claims of authority over parts of the region. The recent ban on a Barbie movie in Vietnam, following a scene referencing China’s territorial waters, exemplifies the ongoing territorial disputes. Additionally, satellite imagery reveals China’s construction of an airfield on an island disputed by Vietnam.

However, while the partnership agreement may appear as a potential shift in Vietnam’s alignment away from China and towards the United States, experts believe otherwise. Diplomatic analysts suggest that Vietnam is not abandoning its ties with China, but rather cautiously navigating its relationships to maximize benefits from both Washington and Beijing. The strategic partnership with the United States signals the growing warmth in U.S.-Vietnam relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1995. The United States is now Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner, and there has been an increase in military cooperation, as evidenced by U.S. carrier groups making port calls at Vietnam’s Da Nang harbor.

While some may criticize President Biden’s decision to enhance ties with Vietnam’s repressive authoritarian regime due to its deteriorating human rights record, proponents argue that engagement serves as a vehicle for influence and change. By prioritizing the relationship and fostering cooperation, the United States can encourage Vietnam to address its human rights issues while still countering China’s influence in the region.

In conclusion, President Biden’s upcoming partnership agreement with Vietnam exemplifies his administration’s commitment to reasserting U.S. influence in the Indo-Pacific region. By collaborating with Vietnam and strengthening ties, the United States aims to counterbalance China’s growing economic, diplomatic, and military prowess in the region while also promoting stability and addressing shared security challenges.