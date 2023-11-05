President Biden Commits $100 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza and the West Bank, Reinforces Support for Israel

In a show of solidarity and support, President Joe Biden announced a $100 million humanitarian assistance package for war victims in Gaza and the West Bank during his visit to Israel. The president also reaffirmed America’s commitment to its longtime ally, Israel, amidst the ongoing conflict. This aid package aims to provide essential support to the more than 1 million people who have been displaced due to the violence.

During his visit, President Biden addressed the devastating hospital blast in Gaza, which claimed hundreds of lives. He stated that based on available information, it appears the explosion resulted from an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza. Acknowledging the tragic loss of life, Biden expressed his grief and outrage, highlighting the United States’ unwavering stance on the protection of civilian life during times of conflict.

The $100 million aid package will be delivered through United Nations agencies and international NGOs. However, President Biden issued a stern warning to Hamas, cautioning them against commandeering the assistance and diverting it from its intended purpose. He emphasized that if Hamas misuses or steals the aid, it would demonstrate their disregard for the welfare of the Palestinian people, potentially endangering future assistance.

In addition to the humanitarian aid, President Biden expressed his intention to seek an unprecedented support package for Israel’s defense from Congress. While specific details were not provided, this underscores the longstanding partnership between the United States and Israel.

Meanwhile, at the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield vetoed a resolution proposed by Russia regarding humanitarian assistance in Gaza. She argued that the resolution’s failure to condemn Hamas and mention Israel’s right of self-defense made it hypocritical and indefensible. Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the need for all member states to denounce Hamas’ terrorist actions and called on the group to cease its rocket attacks against Israel.

As the conflict continues, President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and regional partners are actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs and promote stability in the region. This visit and the announced aid package reflect the United States’ commitment to fostering peace, protecting civilian lives, and supporting its allies.