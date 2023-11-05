Netanyahu’s Dilemma: Navigating Israeli Coalition Politics in Pursuit of Saudi Arabia-Normalization Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden is expected to focus on the pursuit of significant concessions toward the Palestinians in order to secure a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia. However, Netanyahu finds himself constrained by his far-right coalition partners, who oppose any steps towards Palestinian statehood. As a result, the prime minister is likely to limit the discussion of gestures for Ramallah to economic aid for the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority, rather than addressing broader political issues.

While the Palestinian Authority has expressed its desire for US support for recognition of Palestinian statehood at the United Nations, the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem, and the Israeli transfer of West Bank territory to Palestinian control, Netanyahu’s coalition allies have rejected these demands. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in particular, has categorically opposed offering concessions to the Palestinians in the context of a potential Saudi normalization deal.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, aims to maintain its commitment to advancing a two-state solution and to ensure that Israel’s integration in the region does not come at the expense of the Palestinians. However, it recognizes the need for significant progress on the Palestinian front to garner support from progressive Democrats. Convincing them will be crucial given the potential inclusion of a major defense pact with Saudi Arabia in the normalization effort, which presents challenges due to the country’s human rights record.

The meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu, scheduled for Wednesday, will be the first since Netanyahu returned to power last December. This delay in the meeting signifies a shift in US-Israel relations, primarily due to the establishment of Netanyahu’s hardline government and its radical plan to overhaul the judiciary. The Biden administration’s concerns about the impact on Israel’s democratic foundations and shared values have further strained the bilateral relationship.

While Netanyahu continues to face criticism for his policies in the West Bank, including the approval of significant settlement construction and escalating violence with the Palestinians, the meeting with Biden at the UN General Assembly sidelines demonstrates the US President’s reluctance to endorse Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul. Nonetheless, Biden plans to invite Netanyahu to a follow-up meeting at the White House in the coming months, aiming to gain momentum for an agreement with Saudi Arabia.

To advance the normalization effort, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also considering a trip to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia next month. Discussions between American and Saudi officials have included the potential establishment of a defense alignment, similar to US agreements with Japan and South Korea, to ensure mutual military support in the event of an attack in the region or on Saudi soil.

Overall, Netanyahu finds himself navigating the complexities of Israeli coalition politics while pursuing a Saudi normalization deal. Balancing the demands of his far-right partners and the expectations of the Biden administration will require strategic maneuvering and compromise.