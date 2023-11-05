President Biden Advocates for Democracy and Support for Ukraine at UN General Assembly

President Joe Biden is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of democracy and advocating for increased support for Ukraine. In his speech, Biden aims to promote a vision of American leadership that prioritizes collaborative problem-solving with other nations.

According to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, a substantial portion of Biden’s speech will be dedicated to addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine. This marks the first time Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the U.N. summit in person since the conflict began, signifying the significance of the matter.

During the General Assembly, Biden will have the opportunity to engage with leaders from at least 145 countries. Notably, France, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia will be absent from the gathering, presenting an opening for the United States to strengthen relationships with smaller, developing nations that are often excluded from other international dialogues.

In addition to his speech, Biden has scheduled meetings with key leaders. He will meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, who has been an advocate for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and the leaders of five central Asian nations. Biden will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking their first meeting since Netanyahu’s re-election.

Biden’s support for Ukraine, however, faces challenges from a group of hard-line Republicans in Congress who oppose increased funding. The White House is seeking $24 billion in aid for Ukraine, but the measure is currently held up in the House of Representatives. Despite these obstacles, Biden remains committed to leading the world in supporting Ukraine and will work to secure the necessary resources.

Following the U.N. General Assembly, Zelenskyy will travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with Biden at the White House and engage with lawmakers. Zelenskyy’s persuasive advocacy for his country and the urgent need for support has garnered praise from the international community.

As President Biden addresses the United Nations, he aims to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to democracy and cooperation while highlighting the critical situation in Ukraine. By amplifying the voices of leaders like Zelenskyy, Biden hopes to garner increased support for Ukraine both domestically and internationally.