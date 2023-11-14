Biden Urges International Support for Ukraine in UN Speech

President Joe Biden will deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly urging international support for Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to fend off Russia’s invasion. The speech, taking place in New York, comes amidst increasing weariness among Americans towards using taxpayer money to support Ukraine’s defense.

Biden’s visit to Manhattan includes a series of private meetings with world leaders and fundraising events for his 2024 re-election campaign. In his prepared remarks, Biden highlights the importance of not abandoning the core principles of the UN Charter to appease aggressors, emphasizing that the independence and security of all nations are at stake.

By rallying support against Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, Biden aims to deter potential future aggressors while demonstrating the collective responsibility of nations in solving global issues. This approach stands in contrast to the “America First” approach adopted by former President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the face of his embattled country’s fight for sovereignty, will also be present at the U.N. meetings. Zelenskyy’s charismatic advocacy for funding and munitions needed to defeat the Russian invasion has garnered attention and support.

Biden, recognizing the need for timely action, hopes to sustain funding for Ukraine but acknowledges the limitations due to growing impatience and a shifting political landscape. House Republicans recently proposed a bill without aid to Ukraine, highlighting the increasing challenges in securing ongoing support.

A victory for Ukraine in the war would not only setback Putin’s territorial ambitions but also help Biden in isolating an autocratic leader whose actions have unsettled neighboring NATO countries. In reaffirming his stance against dictators, Biden emphasizes the stark contrast between his administration’s approach and that of his predecessor.

As global attention remains focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Biden’s speech at the UN serves as a call to action for international support to deter aggression and preserve the principles of sovereignty and security.

