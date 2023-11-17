Analysis: Biden Urges Caution and Two-State Solution in Israel-Palestinian Conflict

In a recent press conference in San Francisco, US President Joe Biden expressed his concerns about the possibility of Israel occupying Gaza and emphasized the importance of a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Biden stated that he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that occupying Gaza would be a “big mistake” and reiterated his commitment to finding a political solution.

Although Netanyahu had previously mentioned the need to demilitarize and rebuild Gaza after the war, he denied any plans of occupying the territory. Many consider Gaza an occupied territory due to Israel’s control over its borders, airspace, and territorial waters, despite formally withdrawing its forces and settlers in 2005.

During the press conference, Biden also discussed the ongoing raid on Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital and urged Israeli leaders to exercise caution in their actions there. Israel claims that Hamas has built its military headquarters beneath the hospital, while hospital officials and Hamas deny these allegations. The raid on the hospital has drawn condemnation from the United Nations, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank.

Under international humanitarian law, hospitals can lose their protected status if used for military purposes. However, any attack on a hospital must be proportional to the military objective and give civilians ample time to flee. The burden is on Israel to justify the siege against al-Shifa Hospital by demonstrating that it was a significant military target.

Biden acknowledged Israeli claims about the presence of a military headquarters at the hospital and accused Hamas of committing war crimes. He emphasized that Israel should exercise caution and use as much restraint as possible when targeting sites. The US president stressed that the only way to end the bloodshed in the Israel-Palestinian conflict is through a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestinians living side by side.

The hunt for Hamas fighters and captives, including a three-year-old US citizen, who have been held in Gaza for over a month, remains a top priority for Israel. Biden expressed hope that there would be progress in securing their release and noted the cooperation received from Qatar, which has been mediating between Hamas and Israeli officials.

As the situation continues to unfold, the international community remains focused on finding a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Biden’s emphasis on caution, a two-state solution, and the need for progress in securing the release of captives offers a fresh perspective on the issue at hand.

FAQ

What is a two-state solution?

A two-state solution refers to the establishment of two separate and independent states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security. It is a proposed solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, with each state having its own borders and sovereignty.

What is the significance of al-Shifa Hospital?

Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza has become a focal point due to the Israeli military’s raid on the premises. Israel claims that Hamas has built its military headquarters beneath the hospital, while hospital officials and Hamas deny these allegations. The raid has drawn condemnation from various international bodies and raises concerns about the use of hospitals for military purposes.

What role does Qatar play in the mediation between Hamas and Israeli officials?

Qatar has been leading mediation efforts between Hamas and Israeli officials. As the host country for Hamas’ political office, Qatar has been instrumental in facilitating negotiations and discussions to address the ongoing conflict and seek potential solutions.