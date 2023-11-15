Biden to Host Summit with Pacific Island Leaders in Effort to Strengthen Ties

President Joe Biden is set to host a second summit with leaders from Pacific island nations in an effort to strengthen ties and block further Chinese influence in the region. The United States has long considered the Pacific as its own backyard and sees increased Chinese presence as a threat to its strategic interests.

During the three-day meeting, the U.S. will announce diplomatic recognition for two Pacific islands and pledge new funds for infrastructure development, including improving Internet connectivity through undersea cables. Additionally, regional leaders will be honored at an NFL game, showcasing the warm relations between the U.S. and Pacific island nations.

Last year, President Biden held an inaugural summit with the island leaders and vowed to support them against China’s economic coercion. This year’s summit will primarily focus on addressing climate change, promoting economic growth, sustainable development, public health, and countering illegal fishing.

One notable absence from the summit will be Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, whose country has strengthened ties with China. The U.S. expressed disappointment over Sogavare’s decision, as Washington has not made significant progress on its offers of infrastructure funding and expanded aid to the Solomons.

Meg Keen, director of Pacific Island Programs at Australia’s Lowy Institute, noted that while the U.S. has increased its engagement in the region, Congress has yet to approve the funds pledged last year. Pacific island countries, while welcoming U.S. re-engagement, are cautious about geopolitical tensions escalating into militarization.

Despite some challenges, the U.S. is committed to furthering its presence in the Pacific. Plans are underway to open an embassy in Vanuatu and the U.S. is negotiating with the Marshall Islands for a new military access agreement. The U.S. is also working on concluding a deal with the Cook Islands and Niue, as part of its efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with Pacific island nations.

The Pacific island leaders have expressed mixed responses to the U.S. engagement. Fiji welcomes the increased regional presence of the U.S. as it enhances security. However, Kiribati has recently planned to upgrade an old airstrip with Chinese assistance, while the Marshall Islands seeks additional funding to address the legacy of U.S. nuclear testing.

The Biden administration remains optimistic about deepening U.S. partnerships with Pacific island nations. The summit will provide an opportunity to address key issues and reaffirm the commitment to a shared vision for a thriving region.

