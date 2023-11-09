President Biden Engages in Intensive Diplomatic Efforts at UN General Assembly

President Biden’s packed schedule at the UN General Assembly this week includes crucial meetings with the leaders of Brazil, Israel, and Ukraine. However, notable absences from the event, such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, have opened up a potential diplomatic opportunity for Biden to strengthen ties with developing nations in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Among the leaders skipping the annual gathering are French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Putin’s absence may be attributed to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, while Xi has chosen to send a vice president in his place.

During the UN General Assembly, President Biden’s meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hold significant diplomatic objectives. The Biden administration aims to build upon the Abraham Accords brokered by former President Donald Trump, fostering normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Although Biden and Netanyahu have clashed publicly over Israel’s judicial overhaul, both leaders maintain a friendly rapport. Meanwhile, concerns persist regarding Brazil’s position on Russia, as President Lula’s comments alluded to hesitations in arresting Putin during the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. However, Lula later clarified his stance, indicating a willingness to abide by the justice system.

In addition to his international diplomatic efforts, President Biden faces challenges at home. Zelensky’s visit to Washington, DC coincides with a congressional battle over government funding, with some House Republicans seeking to cut aid to Ukraine amid a government shutdown dispute. Biden is urging Congress to approve $13.1 billion in military aid and $8.5 billion in humanitarian assistance to support Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

Throughout the UNGA, President Biden aims to make notable progress on various diplomatic fronts, enhancing US relations with key nations, and reinforcing commitments to support Ukraine’s ongoing struggle against Russian forces. The high-level event is scheduled to take place from September 19 to 26, paving the way for critical discussions and potential breakthroughs.