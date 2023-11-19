President Biden Urges an End to Violence in the West Bank, Emphasizes Two-State Solution

In a recent op-ed published in The Washington Post, President Joe Biden has called for a halt to violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. He emphasized that the United States is prepared to take action by issuing visa bans against extremists who attack civilians in the region.

President Biden stressed that a two-state solution is the only way to ensure the long-term security of both Israeli and Palestinian people. This solution would involve Israelis and Palestinians living side by side with equal freedom, opportunity, and dignity.

The president’s warning comes against a backdrop of concerns over Israel potentially violating the Visa Waiver Program, which allows eligible travelers to enter the US without a visa. Israel joined the program in October, and the US State Department has emphasized that remedial measures are available should Israel fail to comply.

President Biden’s op-ed also dismissed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, reiterating his position on the matter. Instead, he emphasized the need for two-state governance under the Palestinian Authority while working towards a peaceful resolution.

The op-ed reflects President Biden’s long-standing support for a two-state solution to the tensions between Israel and Palestinians. During an address in Tel Aviv, the president previously endorsed the importance of Israel’s integration with its neighbors and the pursuit of peace.

The article also touches on how conflicts abroad impact US national security. It highlights the administration’s request for more than $105 billion from Congress to provide security assistance in Ukraine and Israel. President Biden emphasized the significance of this request, referring to it as an inflection point in American history.

He further drew parallels between the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, stating that both Russian President Putin and Hamas aim to undermine regional stability and take advantage of resulting disorder. President Biden made it clear that the US will not allow this to happen, as it is essential for both national security interests and the greater good of the world.

To conclude, President Biden condemned the rising antisemitism and Islamophobia that have emerged during the Israel-Hamas conflict. He emphasized the need to denounce hate and bias, renounce violence and vitriol, and view each other not as enemies but as fellow Americans.

FAQ:

Q: What is the two-state solution?

A: The two-state solution refers to the establishment of two separate and independent states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side with peaceful coexistence.

Q: What is the Visa Waiver Program?

A: The Visa Waiver Program allows eligible travelers to enter the United States for a temporary visit without obtaining a visa.

Q: What is the Palestinian Authority?

A: The Palestinian Authority is an interim self-government body that governs parts of the West Bank and has limited administrative control over the Gaza Strip.

(Source: CNN)