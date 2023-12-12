The Growing Divide between the United States and Israel

There has been a noticeable strain in the relationship between the United States and Israel, with President Joe Biden expressing concerns about Israel losing international support for its campaign against Hamas. In a speech to Democratic donors in Washington, Biden criticized Israel’s hardline government and called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change his approach.

The most significant point of contention is Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has led to a mounting civilian death toll. Biden warned that support for the campaign is waning and criticized the Israeli government for not wanting a two-state solution. These comments reflect a growing divide between the two allies.

Netanyahu, in response to Biden’s remarks, acknowledged that there is a disagreement between him and the US president on what should happen to Gaza after the war. While he expressed hope for reaching an agreement, it is clear that there are significant differences in approach.

The tensions between the United States and Israel have been brewing for some time. Even before the current conflict, Biden had openly criticized Netanyahu’s government, particularly its inclusion of far-right parties. However, despite mounting public criticism, Biden has largely stood by Netanyahu since the conflict began.

One of the fundamental differences between Biden and Netanyahu is their vision for a post-war Gaza. Biden believes that the Palestinian Authority (PA) should resume governance over the enclave, while Netanyahu is wary of allowing any authority that supports or finances terrorism into Gaza.

The idea of a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state existing alongside Israel, has been a central focus of negotiations for decades. The Oslo Accords, signed in the 1990s, established the framework for this solution. However, the current Israeli government’s reluctance to pursue a two-state solution indicates a significant departure from previous agreements.

The Biden administration has been pressing Israel to take more precautions to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza. While Biden recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself, he has emphasized the importance of public opinion and the potential consequences of losing international support.

This growing divide between the United States and Israel underscores the complexities and challenges of finding a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the civilian death toll continues to rise and international support wavers, it is becoming increasingly clear that a change in approach is necessary for progress to be made.

