Biden Administration Cautious About Retaliating Against Houthi Attacks at Sea

The current Biden administration officials are taking a cautious approach when it comes to responding to the Houthi attacks in Yemen, according to multiple sources. While military officers have suggested more forceful responses, senior officials agree that attacking the Houthis directly is not the best course of action at this time.

There is a consensus within the administration that it would be unwise for the U.S. military to retaliate against the Houthis. The recent missile and drone attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea, which led to a firefight involving a U.S. Navy warship, have not been confirmed as deliberate targeting.

In a separate incident, the destroyer USS Mason successfully shot down a Houthi-launched drone in the Red Sea without any harm to U.S. personnel or equipment. Despite these attacks, the military officers responsible for U.S. operations in the Middle East have drafted options for responding to the militants but are not actively advocating for them currently. The decision ultimately rests with the president and the administration’s political appointees.

While some current and former military officials express frustration with the administration’s initial response to the Houthis’ attacks, top Biden administration officials are not convinced that military action is necessary. They believe that the Houthis were primarily targeting assets linked to Israel and not U.S. warships. However, Houthi missiles are not known for their precision.

Additionally, there are concerns that escalating the conflict with the Houthis could have broader implications for the region. The Biden administration is already working to contain violence in Israel and Gaza and worries that Iran, which supports the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah, could further escalate the situation.

Another factor influencing the approach is the ongoing efforts to broker a cease-fire between Saudi forces and the militants in Yemen. Senior officials across the government fear that a major strike on the Houthis could undermine progress in those negotiations.

The U.S. envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, is currently in the Middle East to protect global shipping and find a resolution to the conflict. The State Department has also mentioned a potential review of sanctions in response to the recent attacks.

Saudi Arabia, a key regional partner for the U.S., is urging restraint, emphasizing the importance of preventing the conflict in Israel from escalating into a regional war.

While the U.S. discusses options with allies and partners in the region and considers setting up an international maritime task force, officials at Central Command have been discussing the possibility of striking Houthi-held positions in Yemen.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the attacks on U.S. ground forces in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed groups, with some believing that the current actions are not effectively deterring further attacks.

The Biden administration has been keen on avoiding further escalation in the Middle East following the recent Hamas attacks. However, there are growing concerns within the Department of Defense that the conflict has already escalated, placing U.S. personnel at greater risk.

The discussion surrounding this issue involves various perspectives and considerations, with no definitive decisions made as of now. The Biden administration continues to navigate a delicate balance in managing the situation in Yemen and the broader regional dynamics.

