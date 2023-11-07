President Joe Biden Asserts US Power at G20 Summit in India

President Joe Biden made a powerful statement at the G20 Summit in India, strategically positioning the United States as a global leader in the absence of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Biden’s foreign policy approach emphasizes the superiority of democracies over autocracies, and he sought to prove this theory during his time in the Indian capital. By engaging in meetings, appearances, and initiatives, Biden aimed to solidify the United States’ position as the undeniable global superpower.

His visit began with a one-on-one chat with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they released a joint statement highlighting a strengthened partnership between the two countries. The agreement included plans to maintain and repair US Navy ships in the Indo-Pacific region, symbolizing the significant progress made in their relationship over the past decade.

Throughout the summit, Biden undertook actions to draw attention to the notable absences of Putin and Xi. He posed for a photograph with the leaders of India, Brazil, and South Africa, representing the democratic nations of the BRICS consortium. This moment aimed to emphasize the enduring influence of the G20, as these four countries will all host the gathering in the coming years. By doing so, they showcased their commitment to the G20’s success and implicitly challenged China’s alleged alternative world order.

Additionally, the US and its European allies achieved a diplomatic victory by finalizing a communiqué expressing support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia. While there was initial concern about reaching a compromise, the agreed-upon text condemned actions that threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of any state, effectively addressing Russia’s invasion.

Moreover, Biden announced a new economic corridor from India through the Middle East to Europe, highlighting the importance of infrastructure investments in enhancing connectivity and promoting clean technology development. This initiative, which includes regional partners like Saudi Arabia and Israel, is seen as a potential counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Critics argue that Biden’s efforts could have gone further, particularly regarding addressing human rights concerns. The US President’s plans to fund the investments and reforms to multilateral institutions, as well as concerns about the sidelining of human rights, remain important considerations moving forward.

In conclusion, President Joe Biden’s presence at the G20 Summit in India signifies the United States’ determination to fill the void left by Putin and Xi. Through strategic engagements and initiatives, Biden aimed to assert American leadership and promote democratic values. While challenges still exist, Biden’s efforts highlight the US’s aspiration to remain a formidable global power.