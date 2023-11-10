Israel Allows Continuous Flow of Aid into Gaza While Emphasizing Efforts to Eliminate Hamas

Israel has agreed to permit the uninterrupted arrival of international aid into Gaza from Egypt, according to the White House. The announcement comes after a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While there has been no immediate confirmation from the Israeli side, Netanyahu’s office previously stated that his war cabinet had approved the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza through Egypt.

The Israeli Defense Ministry has confirmed that 20 trucks of aid entered Gaza on Saturday, with approximately 15 more entering on Sunday. However, the National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, criticized the agreement, stating that any aid should be conditional on the release of all hostages held by Hamas. In response, the Prime Minister’s Office reiterated that Israel will not provide any aid directly to Gaza and will prevent unmonitored shipments from reaching the region.

In addition to his conversation with President Biden, Netanyahu held phone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Dutch Premier Mark Rutte. During these discussions, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s determination to eliminate Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, portraying Israel’s victory over Hamas as a victory for the entire world.

President Biden also engaged in conversations regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict with leaders from major Western powers. The joint statement issued by Biden, Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirmed their support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism while calling for the protection of civilian lives.

Israel’s decision to allow continuous aid into Gaza reflects a concerted effort to address humanitarian needs while maintaining a firm stance against Hamas. The coordination between international leaders underscores the importance of finding political solutions and durable peace in the region. As the situation evolves, the focus remains on delivering essential aid to the people of Gaza while actively working towards long-term resolutions to bring stability to the Middle East.