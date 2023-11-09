President Biden Reaffirms Commitment to Regional Stability and Humanitarian Aid in Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Olivia Alafriz

10/14/2023 05:19 PM EDT

President Joe Biden recently addressed the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in separate phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. In these conversations, President Biden emphasized the importance of preventing the conflict from escalating into a regional war and ensuring access to vital resources for all civilians involved.

During his call with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Biden reiterated U.S. support for Israel while also urging all countries to condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization. He emphasized that Hamas does not represent the aspirations of the Palestinian people and must be held accountable for their recent attack.

President Biden’s conversation with President Abbas marked their first contact since the Hamas attack. The President condemned Hamas’ brutal actions and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza. He discussed the importance of coordination with the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, and other regional countries to guarantee access to water, food, and medical care for all affected civilians.

The President’s main objective in both calls was to prevent the conflict from expanding. There is a concern that other parties, such as Iran and Hezbollah, may escalate the war. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also addressed these concerns during his call with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, emphasizing the need to adhere to international laws and protect civilians.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time, also engaged in a productive conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both diplomats agreed on the importance of halting the spread of the conflict and encouraged China to use its influence toward that end.

President Biden’s commitment to regional stability and humanitarian aid was further demonstrated during his speech at the Human Rights Campaign national dinner in Washington, D.C. He acknowledged the suffering of innocent Palestinian families in Gaza and denounced the violence as a humanitarian crisis.

As the situation continues to evolve, President Biden and his administration remain dedicated to finding a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict. By emphasizing international coordination and the protection of civilians, the United States aims to prevent further escalation and provide much-needed assistance to those affected by the crisis.