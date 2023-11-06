Arab Allies Show Opposition as Biden Visits the Middle East

Several Arab countries including Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority canceled a planned meeting with President Joe Biden during his recent visit to the Middle East. This move comes as Arab leaders are becoming increasingly concerned about the United States’ strong support for Israel during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The cancellation of the meeting followed a massive blast at Gaza’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, which resulted in the deaths of several Palestinians. While Israeli officials claim that the blast was caused by a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket, Palestinian officials blame Israel, labeling it a war crime.

The refusal to meet with President Biden signifies the growing discontent on the Arab street against Israel and the perceived lack of criticism or action from the Biden administration. Anti-Israel protests have erupted in various Arab countries including Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Iran, Turkey, and the West Bank.

Arab leaders are likely concerned about the protests escalating and becoming a domestic issue, especially as images of dead Palestinians dominate Arab news channels. Jordan, in particular, is vulnerable to unrest as a significant portion of its population has Palestinian roots.

Egypt has declared three days of mourning for the victims of the Gaza hospital blast and has also pushed back against a US proposal to establish a safe corridor for Palestinians in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Jordan’s King Abdullah emphasized that the displacement of Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt is a “red line” and both countries would not accept refugees from Gaza.

The idea of expelling Palestinians from their homes has been widely condemned in the Arab world. Media outlets argue that such a move would serve Israel’s interests in depopulating Gaza and potentially re-occupying it. This would leave Palestinians without homes or the prospects of return. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has spoken out against moving Palestinians to the Sinai, suggesting that Israel should take responsibility for the refugees.

As Arab allies distance themselves from the Biden administration, the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues with a mounting death toll in Gaza. The refusal of Arab leaders to meet with President Biden highlights the deepening divide in the region and the challenges faced in finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict.