President Biden Engages in Diplomatic Exchange at G20 Summit

In a diplomatic gesture, President Joe Biden engaged in a public handshake with Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, during the G20 summit. This encounter comes after President Biden faced criticism last year for fist-bumping the crown prince, who has been implicated by U.S. intelligence in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The meeting took place in New Delhi, India, where the leaders announced their countries’ participation in an international infrastructure and economic partnership known as the new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. This partnership aims to foster regional investment and connectivity.

President Biden expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, referring to it as a “game-changing regional investment.” He also acknowledged the presence of the other world leaders attending the event. The President is expected to have further discussions with Prince bin Salman during the G20 summit, which is scheduled to continue until Sunday.

It is important to note that Jamal Khashoggi was a prominent opinion journalist for The Washington Post, known for his critical perspectives on the Saudi government. In 2018, he was tragically found dismembered after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The CIA, during the Trump administration, released a report indicating that Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the journalist’s assassination.

While critics of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record have expressed concern over the ongoing relationship between President Biden and Prince bin Salman, it is also crucial to consider the broader geopolitical implications. For example, both Saudi Arabia and Russia recently extended voluntary cuts to oil production, leading to a significant increase in oil barrel prices. This development could potentially impact the 2024 U.S. presidential election, as energy policies and oil prices have been subjects of political attacks against the Biden administration’s economic management.

At the G20 event, President Biden and Prince bin Salman were seated alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This economic partnership signifies a strategic move to counterbalance the Chinese-led New Silk Road infrastructure project, which spans across Europe, Africa, and Asia. Notably, Li Qiang, China’s premier and representative at the summit, did not participate in the G20 event.

“This partnership aims to enhance connectivity through a railway network that connects ports across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia,” the White House explained in a statement. “The United States reiterates its unwavering commitment to pursuing transformative regional investments and working collaboratively with our partners to develop this corridor.”

FAQs

1. Who is Mohammed bin Salman?

Mohammed bin Salman, often referred to as MBS, is the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. He has held significant power and influence in shaping the country’s political landscape.

2. What is the G20 summit?

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world’s major economies. It serves as a platform for discussions on global economic issues and promotes cooperation among its member countries.

3. What is the significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor?

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is an international partnership aiming to enhance infrastructure and economic connectivity between these regions. It offers opportunities for trade, investment, and development initiatives.